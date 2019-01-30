New Hanover commissioners mull funding for mental health court

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Providing offenders with treatment to improve their ability to be productive members of society, that is the goal of North Carolina’s mental health court.
New Hanover County commissioner are consider whether to make this type of court a reality as the mental health crisis continues to rise.
“The mental health crisis is so real, and ongoing,” said Chairman Jonathan Barfield. “Our goal is really to help individuals get the help the mental health help they need so they can not be in our jail but productive citizens in our community.”
The idea of mental health court was tossed around doing the commissioners' yearly Legislative Priorities meeting in early January. Currently, there are just six mental health courts in our state with one of them being in Brunswick County.
“We want to look at the root cause of why so many people are being incarcerated or filling up wings in our ER, or mental health facilities,” said Barfield. “Some people are sitting in jail with a mental illness, and that is torture for them. It’s not a good use of our tax dollars.”
Mental health court works with the state’s mental health system, service providers, doctors and judges. The court allows allows the state mental health system to provide repeat adult offenders, who need mental health services, with treatment and other mental health services aimed at improving their ability to function in the community, thereby reducing recidivism and easing the workload of the court.
To be eligible, offenders must have a mental health diagnosis or mental health treatment history. All eligible defendants are screened by the district attorney who addresses public safety concerns.
Right now there is no time table as to when mental health court could become a reality in New Hanover County. Commissioners have asked local representatives to take the issue to Raleigh, in hopes for future funding.

