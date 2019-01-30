More than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled by Tyson Foods

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets that may have been contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.
The recall affects five-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets. The products have a best used by date of Nov. 26, 2019, case code 3308SDL03 and timestamps between 23:00 through 1:59. The number P-13556 also appears inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The packages were shipped nationwide.
Tyson Foods received consumer complaints about the issue but there have been no adverse effects reported to date.
The FSIS says these products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
More information on the recall can be found here.
