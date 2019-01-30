Johnson leads No. 9 North Carolina past Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) - Cameron Johnson scored 22 points and No. 9 North Carolina won its fourth straight game, beating Georgia Tech 77-54 Tuesday night.
Coby White added 19 points and shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range for North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC).
Abdoulaye Gueye scored 14 points to lead Georgia Tech (11-10, 3-5).
The Tar Heels relied on 3-point shooting, making 13 of 27 shots from beyond the arc.
Johnson scored eight consecutive points to open the second half and made 4 of 6 shots from long distance in the game.
Georgia Tech entered the game with the nation's second-ranked 3-point defense, allowing a 26.5 percent conversion rate, but was unable to stop North Carolina.
North Carolina made seven of its first eight shots in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers by Johnson and two more by White, and Tech was never really in the game again.
Georgia Tech shot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range and trailed by 30 points at one point.
Tech, the most turnover-prone team in the ACC, did not turn the ball over on its first 18 possessions, but struggled to hit shots.
North Carolina raced to a 31-21 lead when Johnson made a pair of free throws with 1:10 left in the first half.
The Tar Heels built a 31-24 halftime lead on the combination of 5-for-12 shooting from 3-point range and a stifling defense.
The Yellow Jackets made just 10 of 32 shots, and missed their first nine 3-point attempts before Michael Devoe connected.
