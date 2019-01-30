First Alert Forecast: cold to close the week, warmer next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Hope this week is treating you well! You've no doubt seen the headlines. Our friends in the Midwest are experiencing a generational cold snap this week... and at least piece of that cold has moved into the Cape Fear Region. Thanks for minding any sensitive people, pets, plants, and even pipes in your life for these next couple of nights... and hang on because temperatures ought to turn way up next week! Meantime... check out your full First Alert Forecast here and please pay attention to these key points:
- The coldest temperatures of the cold snap will likely be early Thursday and Friday mornings with widespread lows deep in the 20s each time.
- Neither snow, nor ice, nor rain will accompany this chilly period. Milder air will favor the redevelopment of rain chances early next week.
