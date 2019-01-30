First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine, chilly temperatures through the end of the work week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! The cold, Arctic air has arrived across a decent portion of the United States. Although temperatures in the Cape Fear Region are no where near as cold as the Midwest and Great Lakes Region, here’s a reminder to keep in mind pets, people, plants and pipes for the net few nights. Whether you are a fan of the cold or warmth, your extended forecast a bit of everything coming up the next few days - take a look below!