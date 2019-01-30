Coastal Christian holds on rival Cape Fear Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Coastal Christian used a strong fourth quarter to beat Cape Fear Academy 43-40 at CFA on Tuesday night.
Chaz Banks led Coastal Christian with 12 points, while Skyler Davies had 10 for the Centurions.
“They valued each other, said Coastal head coach Craig Wheeler. “They valued each other on the boards, on the defensive end. You can make anything a game at that point. That’s a big win because Cape Fear has done a great job this year.”
Coastal Christian (14-9) avenged a 17-point home loss to Cape Fear Academy one week ago.
For Cape Fear (23-5) Emmanuel Bonsu had 21 points for the Hurricanes.
"We told our guys to be ready for a rival game,” said CFA coach Tony Martin. At the end of the day they played better than us. They deserved to win, but and an interesting end of game situation but we’ll learn from it.”
The Cape Fear loss means Fayetteville Academy wins the conference title. The Hurricanes face the Eagles Friday night on the road, while Coastal Christian travels to Harrells Christian on Thursday.
