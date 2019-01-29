3-year-old NC boy shot in head opens his eyes and moves arms

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A 3-year-old boy shot in the head Saturday has opened his eyes and moved his arms and legs in the hospital, according to a friend of the family.
Jaxson Price was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound at home in La Grange on Saturday.
Price's mother was in another room with a younger child when she heard a loud noise. Jaxson had been watching television in his parents' bedroom, where his mother found him.
Wayne County deputies say a small caliber gun was found on the bed.
Jaxson was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.
No further details are available on his condition.
Investigators have also not said whether any charges will be filed in the case, but an investigation is on-going.
