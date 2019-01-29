Wilmington Sharks propose renovations to Buck Hardee Field

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks baseball team is proposing renovations to Buck Hardee Field.
Matt Perry of Nationals Sports Services the ownership group of the Sharks sent details of the renovations to Amy Beatty the Director of Community Services for the City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation on Oct. 31, 2018.
Some of the proposed renovations include expanded seating capacity, lower dugouts closer to the field, video board, removing natural grass with artificial turf.
The Legion Stadium Commission is scheduled or meet on Jan. 30th with Matt Perry of the Sharks to discuss the proposed stadium renovations.
In the meeting, they plan to discuss options for the stadium, estimated cost and funding possibilities.
Parties involved are not expecting to ask for a tax increase to pay for the renovations.
The Sharks current lease for Buck Hardee Field expires Aug. 31, 2019.
