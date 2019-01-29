WECT breaks down Super Bowl 53

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are in Atlanta getting ready for Super Bowl 53, WECT’s John Smist and Brad Myers broke down everything you need to know about Sunday’s big game on Tuesday.
The two discussed some of the key players and their ties to North Carolina, including Tarboro native Todd Gurley and Fayetteville’s Dwayne Allen.
Smist and Myers also talked about some of the most popular prop bets, like how long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem and what color shirt halftime performer Adam Levine will be wearing.
You can also get Smist’s and Myers’ predictions on who they believe will win the game.
