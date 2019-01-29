Water outage scheduled for some Bolivia customers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Water will be out of service for some customers in Bolivia on Wednesday, Jan. 30, due to construction, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.
Customers at the following locations will be affected: from 3843 to 4398 Business 17, Wilson St., Corbett St., Berkley Ave., 27 to 178 Danford Road, Huron Lane, Knox St., Cox St., Mercer St., Green Lewis Road, Jones St. and James St.
The outage will last from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Once water service returns a boil water advisory will be in effect, Outages in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advises that consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) for one minute or use bottled water.
This advisory remains in effect until further notice.
The Brunswick County Government released the following maps showing the affected areas:
