Time running out for hurricane survivors to apply for hazard mitigation grants

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Time is running out to apply for hazard mitigation grants if your home was damaged during Hurricane Florence or previous storms.
Those who experienced damage from Florence are eligible to apply for hazard mitigation grants funded by FEMA and facilitated through state emergency management. The hazard mitigation grant programs cover acquisitions or buyouts of property, elevation of homes, or complete reconstruction.
“These programs are funded through FEMA and facilitated through state emergency management and your county or local municipality," said Kate Murphy, communications and outreach coordinator for the Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office. “We’re helping residents facilitate that application process and submitting applications on behalf of them to our state for review.”
Those who have significant damage from Hurricane Florence or repetitive damage from several storms may qualify.
Though funded by FEMA, those who applied for FEMA aid are not automatically enrolled to receive hazard mitigation grants.
“Hazard mitigation grants help us rebuild more resiliently for future events," Murphy said. "That could look like elevation of a home so it’s not at as much of a risk to flood or maybe if you had repetitive damage and have flooded quite a bit, that might look like a buyout to be assisted in relocating completely.”
The deadline to apply for hazard mitigation grants is Feb. 6.
Murphy wants property owners to know assistance is available through the Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office, which is located at the side entrance of the Northeast Library in Wilmington. Those looking for more information can also visit hurricanerecovery.nhcgov.com
“We really want any property owner in the county who thinks they may be eligible for this program (to) please reach out to the Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office," Murphy said. "We really want to speak to those folks, explain a little bit more about what might be available to them whether hazard mitigation employee or otherwise.”
