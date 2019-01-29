Surf City Swing Bridge to live on in man’s artwork

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Although the iconic Surf City Swing Bridge has been replaced, its memory will live on through artwork that utilizes pieces of the old bridge.
Artist Jeff Wenzel has 553 pieces of the swing bridge he is incorporating into canvasses and plaques being sold on his website.
"I am excited that in about a couple of months, there will be pieces of the swing bridge that will be displayed and hung in local businesses and homes throughout Surf City that will allow people to share memories of the Surf City Swing Bridge," Wenzel said.
AIC Recycling in Leland bought most of the bridge from the contractor and during a phone interview Tuesday, AIC owner Matt Abernathy said it is being cut up and sold to steel mills that will melt it down and reuse it in construction projects.
According to Abernathy, the contractor specifically asked him to not sell any of the bridge to the general public, which is the owner’s policy.
In a Port City Daily story, Wenzel said Balfour Beatty Infrastructure hired him to take drone photographs of the new $54 million high-rise bridge that opened in Surf City in December, and the 553 pieces were given to him because of his past work with Balfour.
“The NCDOT agreement required the removal and disposal of the structure, and recycling it was the safest and most cost effective option,” said Matt Averitt, a spokesperson for Balfour Beatty. "When our team learned there was interest in pieces of the bridge, they thought it would be nice to find a way to make some available. Although it required work beyond the company’s contractual obligation, they came up with the idea for an artist to incorporate some pieces into artwork.
“The team reached out to the artist they worked with throughout the project and he expressed interest. The company has no involvement in the creation or sale of the artwork, and is sorry that not everyone is satisfied with the effort.”
Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin said in the Port City Daily story that he would have liked to get a piece of the bridge, but the artwork is too expensive. The limited availability of the pieces also upset some residents.
While Wenzel didn't have an exact number, he said "a little over half" of the pieces have been pre-sold. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Historical Society of Topsail Island.
Wenzel said some pieces should be in homes and local business by March, and all pre-orders made this month should be shipped by the end of April.
