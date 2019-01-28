Students investigated after allegedly discussing a Columbine-style attack

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Law enforcement and school officials in Scotland County are investigating after reports came in that some students were discussing a Columbine-style attack.
Scotland County Sheriff’s Lt. Inv. Jessica Sadonikov said last week an employee at Carver Middle School alerted the school resource officer about some suspicious postings on Instagram.
After investigating and reviewing the posts, officials determined that roughly three or four students, between the ages of 12 and 13, were discussing a Columbine-style attack in a manner that made investigators think they were serious, according to Sadonikov.
She added that specific teachers and several students were targeted, and one of the alleged posters specifically mentioned Columbine when questioned.
The SCSO is seeking secured custody of the juveniles. Sadonikov said the school is conducting its own investigation to determine if the students will be suspended, expelled or something else.
Investigators would not comment when asked if the students had guns.
