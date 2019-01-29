Old mascara brushes turn into “Wands for Wildlife”

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In a world where we aim to recycle and reuse, a wild life rehab wants old mascara tubes.
Pet Supplies Plus in Wilmington is helping by collecting the tubes.
The bristles from a mascara wand can be cleaned and are used to get pests out of the fur on injured and orphaned animals.
Just drop off any old mascara tubes at Pet Supplies Plus, 5954 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington.
The donated mascara tubes will be donated to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge.
