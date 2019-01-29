Old mascara brushes turn into “Wands for Wildlife”

"Wands for Wildlife"
By Kim Ratcliff | January 29, 2019 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:33 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In a world where we aim to recycle and reuse, a wild life rehab wants old mascara tubes.

Pet Supplies Plus in Wilmington is helping by collecting the tubes.

We are starting an old mascara tube drive to support Wands for Wildlife!! Drop off your used tubes of mascara and we will clean them and send them to Wands for Wildlife!!

Posted by Pet Supplies Plus - Wilmington, NC on Thursday, January 24, 2019

The bristles from a mascara wand can be cleaned and are used to get pests out of the fur on injured and orphaned animals.

Just drop off any old mascara tubes at Pet Supplies Plus, 5954 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington.

The donated mascara tubes will be donated to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge.

