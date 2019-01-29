NC Jazz Fest will include special tribute to late musician

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 39th Annual North Carolina Jazz Festival planned to open with pianist Grenoldo Frazier, of Wilmington, playing the first set.
Sadly, Frazier died in December 2018.
“We were stunned by the news that he is no longer with us,” said festival organizer Laura Crane. “A dear friend, kind and delightful gentleman, Grenoldo will be missed by all who knew him.”
Now, the NC Jazz Festival will open instead on Thursday, Jan. 31, with a tribute to the late musician. El Jaye Johnson, who performs with the Port City All Stars and was a friend of Frazier’s, will perform.
“Grenoldo will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. Stomp on, old friend!” said Crane.
This year, the festival will also feature Brazilian Jazz, which made its way to the U.S. in the late 1950′s and early 60′s with the help of American saxophonist Stan Getz. It will also be performed on Thursday night, headlined by Brazilian born vocalist Maucha Adnet and her husband Duduka da Fonseca, a percussionist.
For a full list of musicians participating in the event and the schedule of performances, which will be held at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington, click here.
