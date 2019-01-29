Mother charged with death of 7-month-old daughter in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have charged a 20-year-old mother with the death of her 7-month-old daughter in Charlotte Monday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Galena View Drive around 5 a.m. Monday.
Officers say 20-year-old Raeonna Allen Watson was charged with the death of her infant daughter.
Police responded to the home in reference to an Assist Medic call for service.
The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic began life saving efforts on the unresponsive infant who was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives were notified and responded to both the hospital and the scene to conduct an investigation.
Watson was taken to police headquarters where she was interviewed by homicide detectives.
As a result of information and evidence collected, detectives charged Watson with murder and took her to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers have not said what happened in the incident but an investigation is underway to uncover more details.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
