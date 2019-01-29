Inmate charged with sexually assaulting Pender County girl

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A former Pender County resident who is currently serving a prison sentence in Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl starting in 2016.
According to Captain James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, James Allen Bunch, 63, a former resident of Currie, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rowell said the charges stem from an investigation into Bunch in which a 13-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her from 2016 to 2017.
Bunch, who is serving an active prison sentence in the Virginia Department of Corrections for a firearm charge, was booked into the Pender County Jail on Friday and held under no bond.
If you have any information regarding Bunch or the alleged offenses, please contact Det. Clinard at 910-259-1437.
