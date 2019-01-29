Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

After graduation Ruby relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina where she began her teaching career at Williston Senior High School as a physical education teacher. She remained there until the school was officially closed in June of 1968. Further teaching assignments included Noble Junior High School, 1968-1973 where she was the cheerleading coach. Ruby’s next teaching assignment was at D. C. Virgo Ninth Grade Center, 1974-1977. During Ruby’s tenure at D. C. Virgo she coached basketball and track and field. Her next school assignment was at E. A. Laney High School from 1977-2018. Laney became her home for the next 41 years. During this 41 year tenure, she coached basketball, cheerleading, softball, boys’ and girls’ tennis and volleyball. During her fifty-two years in education she made positive and significant impact on thousands of students as a coach and teacher. Many of her former students and athletes have distinguished themselves in a variety of professions and are known nationally and internationally.