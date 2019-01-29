Grab your tartan and celebrate your Scottish heritage

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Millions of Americans claim to have Scottish roots and you can celebrate your Scottish heritage at an event this weekend.
The Scottish Society of Wilmington (SSOW) will host the Robert Burns Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 2, at The Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington.
Its the 26th year for the event.
The event includes bag pipe music, food, whisky, music, haggis and more.
The event celebrates the Bard of Scotland, Robert Burns, who wrote poetry and ballads.
Find more about the Scottish Society and the event here.
