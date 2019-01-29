First Alert Forecast: temps sneaking to the 60s... then sliding to the 20s

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast continues to feature the passage of an arctic cold front Tuesday evening, a stretch of "people-pets-plants-pipes" cold Wednesday through Friday, and finally moderating temperatures by the weekend. A lot of action overall, and certainly a lot on the front end...
MIDDAY TUESDAY FORECAST: A long way from a frosty start... Warm rays of sunshine... Mild southwest winds of mainly 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts... Temperatures aggressively growing through the 50s and 60s...
LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FORECAST: Thickening clouds... A sprinkle or quick splash of rain in spots... Punchy west winds of mainly 15 to 20 mph... Temperatures tipping back through the 50s and 40s...
EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST: Skies clear or quickly trending that way... Temperatures diving through the 30s to the 20s by daybreak... Northwest breezes adding an extra nip with wind chills as low as the 10s...
