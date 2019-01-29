First Alert Forecast: quick shower chance Tuesday night then frigid air fills in

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! After a warm up today, an approaching cold front will bring a brief window for showers tonight then cold Arctic air will fill in post cold front. Rain chances will be low for the rest of the week ahead as high pressure builds into the area. A winter weather wardrobe will be necessary for the remainder of the week before the next warm up returns. As you check out your First Alert Forecast below please take notice of these main points:
- Layers at the bus stop... the next few mornings temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s... add in cold north winds and wind chills will be in the 10s at times. Also keep in mind pet, plants and pipes!
- Cold but dry... no winter weather to worry about as the cold front works through the region. Once the front passes, cold high pressure will build in keeping a dry pattern for the remainder of the week and part of the weekend.
- Your WECT Weather App can help you track any showers with interactive radar and the progression of rain chances with the hour by hour forecast section. And remember: the forecast on your WECT Weather App is always tailored to your specific location!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.