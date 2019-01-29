First Alert Forecast: quick shower chance Tuesday night then frigid air fills in

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! After a warm up today, an approaching cold front will bring a brief window for showers tonight then cold Arctic air will fill in post cold front. Rain chances will be low for the rest of the week ahead as high pressure builds into the area. A winter weather wardrobe will be necessary for the remainder of the week before the next warm up returns. As you check out your First Alert Forecast below please take notice of these main points: