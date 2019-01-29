Detectives investigate New Hanover County gas station armed robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at the Circle K located at 6648 Gordon Road.
The suspect, who was carrying an object in his jacket that appeared to be a weapon, entered the store and walked up to the cashier, demanding money.
After receiving cash from the register, the suspect left the store and fled the scene in a vehicle.
The suspect is described had a grey goatee and was wearing a black coat, grey pants, and a black beanie hat.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip here.
