Deadline for hazard mitigation program in Pender County is Thursday

PENDER COUNTY (WECT) - Residents living in Pender County have until Thursday, Jan. 31 to apply for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to elevate or buyout flooded homes..
Applications can be turned in to the Pender County Planning Department, located at 805 S. Walker St. in Burgaw.
The purpose of HMGP is to help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a presidentially declared disaster and enact efforts that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.
Additional information on the program for Pender County residents can be found here.
