Community to host Williston public forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Members of the Williston community are hosting a meeting Tuesday night to hear concerns about New Hanover County school leaders' proposal to change Williston Middle School into a performing arts high school.
New Hanover County School Board Vice Chairman David Wortman proposed the idea in early January. According to Wortman, the school would be for low-income students who would apply to the school, so it wouldn’t affect redistricting.
The board decided to create a committee composed of board members, Williston teachers and alumni and community members. The committee had its first meeting Thursday. No decisions were made, and more questions were posed than answers. Members said they treated the meeting more of a brainstorming, discussion session.
Williston Middle School teacher Leyna Varnum, who represents the middle school on the committee, told the committee members about Williston’s community forum, and invited them to it.
The invitation to the forum states, "the purpose of this community forum is to allow you to voice your concerns, ideas, opinions and needs to board members about the proposed changes to Williston Middle.”
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in Williston Middle School’s media center.
