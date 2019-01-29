COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Local students need help to compete in N.C. Science Olympiad

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students at Holly Shelter Middle School in Castle Hayne are hoping to return to the North Carolina Science Olympaid in March.
They will need donations from Donors Choose to get there.
“Since we are a Title One school, there are no funds permitted to buy the supplies needed to be competitive,” says Peter Stewart.
Stewart is the students’ teacher and coach. He says the kits needed to prepare the students to be competitive are not cheap. He’s asking for about $700 on the Donors Choose site.
His class entered the competition three years ago but did not win. Last year the class brought home awards and he’s hoping to do that this year.
“This is our third year in the program,” says Stewart. “The first year was a learning year. We didn't win any event. Last year we were so excited because we won three and we're hoping to do a lot better than that this year."
Lorri Willis is helping to coach the student. She says the team did better last year because they had better resources.
"As coaches, we are so excited for them. Just to see them win and this year they have that momentum going so we want to see them continue,” Willis says.
If you would like to help fund the project, click here.
