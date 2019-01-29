2 area beach communities get grant money to improve water access

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Two beach communities in the Cape Fear Region are among a dozen that will receive $1.1 million in grants to improve public access to coastal beaches and waters.
“North Carolina’s coast is one of our greatest treasures and we want it to be accessible to all,” Governor Cooper said in a Tuesday news release. “These grants will help coastal communities welcome more people to enjoy our spectacular beaches and waterways, increasing investment in our state’s economy.”
The grants come from the state Division of Coastal Management in the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
Holden Beach will receive $16,335 for construction of a dune crossover at Ocean Boulevard West, while Wrightsville Beach will get $187,500 to construct the East Salisbury Street Oceanfront Park with restrooms and shower facilities.
“We want people to be able to enjoy North Carolina’s beautiful coast,” said Michael S. Regan, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “These funds will help make our beaches and waterways more accessible for the benefit of every visitor, as well as the businesses who benefit from their visit.”
Other communities receiving the grants include:
- Atlantic Beach received $47,852 to replace an existing beach access boardwalk with one compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Bald Head Island received $19,160 to create an ADA-compatible access site for South Beach.
- Cape Carteret received $114,750 for the purchase of a 1.47-acre property to provide access to Pettiford Creek.
- Edenton received $110,000 to replace a bulkhead at Queen Anne Park.
- Elizabeth City received $138,000 for a floating dock, kayak launch, fishing pier, additional parking and amenities at Coast Guard Park along the Pasquotank River.
- Gatesville received $36,800 for renovations of Bennett’s Creek Park that include a pavilion, boardwalk, and kayak launch along Bennett’s Creek.
- Manteo received $95,376 to renovate the downtown boardwalk along Shallowbag Bay.
- Nags Head received $122,226 to construct an ADA-accessible dune crossover, parking and other amenities at the Jacob’s Street ocean access.
- New Bern received $97,500 to construct a kayak launch with an ADA-compatible floating dock, parking area and restroom at Martin Marietta Park on the Neuse River.
- Pasquotank County received $84,000 for renovations to the Pasquotank River Boardwalk.
- Plymouth received $107,500 for renovations to Waterfront Park, including handicap parking improvements.
The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments in the 20 coastal counties. Governments that receive grants must match them by contributing at least 25 percent toward the project’s cost.
Funding for the grant program comes from the North Carolina General Assembly through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
Access projects may include walkways, dune crossovers, restrooms, parking areas, piers and related projects. Funds also may be used for land acquisition or urban waterfront revitalization.
Staff with the state Division of Coastal Management selected the recipients based on criteria set by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.
