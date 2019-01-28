Wilmington man, woman arrested on drug charges during multi-agency checkpoint

BRUNSWICK/COLUMBUS COUNTY NC (WECT) - A man and woman from Wilmington were arrested on drug charges during a multi-agency DWI checkpoint near the Brunswick and Columbus County line Saturday night.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the checkpoint was targeting the reduction of vehicle crashes, injuries, and deaths associated with impaired driving.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, approximately 70 law enforcement officers set up the checking stations along U.S. 74/76 in Brunswick and Columbus counties. The checking stations ended at midnight.
Officials say 103 traffic and criminal violations were handed out with four arrests including two for DWI and two for narcotics violations.
James Randall Jordan of Wilmington was taken into custody after officers seized 250 grams of marijuana and a set of scales from his vehicle. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Veronica George of Wilmington was also arrested after officers confiscated marijuana, a grinder, cigars, and ecstasy. She was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
“I would like to sincerely thank each officer and agency that participated in this operation,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said. “You are the reason this operation was a success. When we reached out to our neighbors for assistance, we never imagined the response would be this tremendous. I look forward to continuing to build positive relationships with our extended law enforcement family. Thank you for your time and dedication!”
The following agencies assisted with the checkpoint: The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Tabor City Police Department, Whiteville Police Department, Chadbourn Police Department, Northwest Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, Navassa Police Department, and the Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
