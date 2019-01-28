UNCW offering free tax-filing assistance

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW is offering free e-filing assistance to eligible taxpayers with its IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA).
Those with an income of $66,000 or less are eligible for this free assistance from VITA volunteers, who are IRS-certified UNCW accounting students.
“All of our students have to pass exams with the IRS,” said Victoria Hansen, associate professor with the Cameron School of Business. “They must already have IRS training before they can help.”
School officials say the VITA program “practices facilitated self assistance (FSA), a method where taxpayers prepare their own taxes and the volunteers answer questions and offer assistance when needed.”
Organizers estimate it typically takes taxpayers between 30 minutes and an hour to complete their tax preparation.
The program will be held on the following Saturdays at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (803-G S. College Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Feb. 9
- Feb. 23
- March 2
- March 23
- March 30
- April 13
Taxpayers can also visit 813 Nixon Street on the following Wednesdays between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Feb. 13
- Feb. 27
- March 6
- March 27
- April 3
For more information, including a list of what items taxpayers should bring with them, you can go to UNCW’s VITA page here or contact Victoria Hansen at hansenv@uncw.edu or 910-962-2776.
