Students bring the drama and tragedy of star-crossed lovers ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to stage

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - They’re the most famous star-crossed lovers in literature.
Topsail High School students take on the challenge of performing Shakespeare’s beloved romantic tragedy Romeo and Juliet in a performance later this week.
“Although hundreds of years old, it is still relevant and still addresses modern issues,” said Zach Allsbrook, who plays Romeo’s best friend Mercutio in the performance. “Our outstanding cast is beyond amazing in their portrayal of the characters throughout the play and deserve to be recognized. Also, every little bit helps our department out to keep fantastic shows like these running.”
The performance is Friday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kenneth I. Lanier Jr. Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $7 and donations are encouraged.
Along with Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet is one of Shakespeare’s most frequently performed plays.
The show is set in Verona, Italy, where the Montague and the Capulet families feud, while Romeo, of the Montague family, falls in love and courts Juliet, a Capulet. Their romance heightens the tensions between the families.
