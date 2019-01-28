State of the County address set for Feb. 4

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County officials on Monday announced that the upcoming 2019 State of the County address will take place on Feb. 4.
The address will be held at 6 p.m. in the Atrium area of the New Hanover County Government Center located at 230 Government Center Drive.
The public is invited to attend.
The State of the County address will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page, on NHCTV.com, and on NHCTV’s cable stations: Spectrum channel 13 and Charter channel 5.
