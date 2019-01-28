Several Houston Police officers shot; suspect ‘down’

HOUSTON (Gray News) – Several Houston Police Department Officers were shot Monday afternoon in Houston, TX.
Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers Union, tweeted that five officers were shot and were being transported to the hospital. One officer was life-flighted.
Houston Police also confirmed that five officers were shot and transported to hospitals.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 5 p.m. CT in southeastern Houston, according to police.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that a suspect was “down.”
The Houston Chronicle reports that one of the officers was shot in the face, citing a law enforcement source. The conditions of the wounded officers aren’t yet known.
KTRK reports that two suspects are dead at the scene, where Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and ATF agents are assisting.
KPRC reports that one suspect has been killed and two others are barricaded inside the home.
Police said the officers were shot following an encounter with a suspect while they were serving a warrant, KPRC reports.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the shooting, writing: “This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe.”
He pledged “whatever state resources” the City of Houston and the police department need “to bring swift justice to those involved.”
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.