Security guard fired from Best Buy after helping deputies catch fleeing suspect

ROSEVILLE, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A security guard in California was fired from his job at Best Buy for violating company policy when he tackled a man who deputies say was resisting arrest.
Army veteran and former Best Buy security guard Tyler, who only wanted to be referred to by his first name, was working at a Roseville, CA, Best Buy when he noticed a commotion in the parking lot.
"There was a guy who walked by, and when he got by his car, a bunch of undercover sheriffs jumped out to arrest him,” Tyler said.
The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Timothy Trujillo, knocked down a deputy and took off running, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance footage, taken by Tyler’s family, shows deputies chasing Trujillo through the shopping plaza.
"He started running towards me, so I thought I was doing the right thing by helping the sheriff stop him,” Tyler said.
Lt. Andrew Scott, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says Tyler tackled the suspect, preventing him from escaping. Eventually, the deputies were able to arrest Trujillo.
But Tyler says his good deed was quickly overshadowed when he went back inside to his job.
"I understood when I went back in there that I was probably going to get into some sort of trouble because Best Buy policy says we're not supposed to touch anybody,” he said.
One week later, Tyler says he was given the pink slip.
"My manager told me that corporate had decided to let me go because I used excessive force, and it was against Best Buy's policy to intervene,” Tyler said.
A Best Buy representative issued a statement in response that said it is against company policy to engage any potential criminals.
“Our policy is clear: employees are not to chase potential criminals outside of the store. Chasing an individual in the parking lot creates a safety risk that isn’t worth taking, regardless of how noble an employee’s intention is,” the statement read.
Tyler says he has no hard feelings toward his former employer. He’s just happy knowing he helped put the suspect behind bars.
"It seemed like the right thing. Like I said, it was someone running from the cops, so it seemed like the logical thing to do,” he said.
Trujillo was booked into jail, where he remains in custody without bail. He is charged with burglary, assaulting and resisting a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine and burglary tools.
Detectives say they were pursuing Trujillo at the Best Buy because he was wanted for numerous burglaries on a felony warrant out of Nevada.
Investigators say they have connected Trujillo to additional burglaries in California.
