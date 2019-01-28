Seahawks’ Toews named CAA Rookie of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW freshman point guard Kai Toews has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.
Toews averaged 18.0 points, 9.5 assists and 5 rebounds in games against William & Mary and Elon last week. He scored a career-high 23 points in a 93-88 victory over the Tribe last Thursday while putting up 13 points and 12 assists in Saturday’s 89-82 loss to the Phoenix.
Toews ranks second in the nation among NCAA Division I players with an average of 7.8 assists per game. He broke the school’s single season record for assists by a freshman earlier this season and is currently fifth on the single season list with 172, tied with Seahawk great John Goldsberry.
