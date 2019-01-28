SC man fakes kidnapping to extort $130 from mother, sheriff’s office says

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 19-year-old Sumter County man has been charged with blackmail for a fake kidnapping scheme to get money from his mother, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says.
Emmanuel Franklin, 19, of Sumter, has been charged after a warrant alleges on Jan. 22, he reportedly extorted $130 from his mother from a location on Bagnal Drive. The warrant says she received a call from an unknown number asking for the money from her son and someone else.
The warrant says Franklin caused his mother to believe he would be hurt or killed by kidnappers if she did not put the money into a mailbox on Bagnal Drive. He later told deputies he made up the story to get $130 from his mother.
She says her son took a ride from one of her friends and was taken to an unknown location. The friend later saw Franklin get into a car with someone else.
She said she was asked to take the money to Bagnal Drive where his father lives.
Franklin was arrested on Jan. 24 and taken to the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.
