SBA closing disaster loan outreach center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Citing what it described as “a steady decrease of activity,” the US Small Business Administration announced Monday that it is closing a disaster loan outreach center in Wilmington.
The outreach center in the old Sears store location at Independence Mall on Oleander Drive will cease operations on Feb. 4.
“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit any of the centers located throughout the disaster area before the closing to meet with a customer service representative for one-on-one assistance,” Kem Fleming, Director of Disaster Field Operations Center East, said in a news release.
Centers in New Bern and Jacksonville will also close on Feb. 4.
Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application on the SBA’s website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
For more information, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or call 800-659-2955.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.