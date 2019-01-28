Major tax reform could change the way you file this year

“You’re earning a wage, you get a W-2 form from your employer, you have some of the very basic deductions like a mortgage and you give a little bit to charity – typically, I think self-prepared returns can be fine," he said. "You can use one of the online services, and I think those work very well. Where we see a big advantage to using someone like us – a CPA, a professional to do tax returns – is mostly with folks who own businesses and there’s a lot of things that can go into owning a business, a lot of nuances of the tax code and a lot of ways that you can reduce your taxes by owning a business, and we’re experts on being able to find those deductions.”