How to keep your information safe from hackers and viruses

Monday, January 28 is National Data Privacy Day. It’s a day dedicated to bringing awareness about the importance of privacy and protecting personal information which can include credit cards and social security numbers. Manuel Lloyd of Manual W. Lloyd Consulting in Wilmington provides cyber-based security for companies not only in the port city, but all over the world. Lloyd has been in the data privacy business for over 30 years and says when it comes to protecting your online data, remember one thing: trust, but verify.