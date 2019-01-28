Four from southeastern NC among those sentenced on drugs, weapons charges

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - Four people in southeastern North Carolina were among those sentenced recently as part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative.
According to a news release from the US Department of Justice, the area people charged are:
Alex Alterick Hamilton, 24, Shallotte
Hamilton was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of a quantity of cocaine, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon.
In July 2017, Hamilton sold 13.7 grams of cocaine and a loaded rifle to a confidential informant in Shallotte. Hamilton has at least two previous drug arrests, one in 2012 and another in 2014.
Andrew Lige, 40, New Hanover County
Lige pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess 100 grams or more of heroin with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. He was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison.
In November 2017, Lige was the victim of a home invasion during which he was shot and subsequently lost his leg. Law enforcement said Lige’s residence was targeted because it was a heroin stash house, and officers found more than $19,000 in the residence that was found to be money from drug sales.
In February 2018, Wilmington police and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents conducted a traffic stop on a BMW in which Lige was a passenger. During a search, law enforcement found 5,000 bags of heroin.
Covia Smith, Shallotte
Smith, described in the news release as a career criminal, is expected to receive a prison sentence of at least 21 years after being found guilty of distributing marijuana and cocaine.
During an investigation, ATF agents and members of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office learned Smith was selling large amounts of cocaine.
ATF agents contacted Smith under the guise of purchasing a motorcycle Smith was selling and during their first meeting, Smith gave a small amount of marijuana to an undercover agent. Smith sold cocaine to an agent during their second meeting and during a third meeting, he sold cocaine to a confidential informant.
Khalief Ballard, 22, New Hanover County
Ballard was sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On Jan. 18, 2018, Wilmington police, after receiving information that Ballard and the car he was driving were involved in a shooting on Jan. 14, 2018, stopped Ballard near Shipyard Blvd. Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the car and upon searching the vehicle found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine and a quantity of crack cocaine in the glovebox.
According to law enforcement, Ballard was associated with a Wilmington gang.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.