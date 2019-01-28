First Alert Forecast: temps on the up through Tuesday... then turning sharply colder

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A sharp cold front will puts its fingerprints on the forecast for the Cape Fear Region this week. Ahead of the front, temperatures ought perk up a bit Monday into Tuesday. But, after the front passes Tuesday evening, temperatures are likely to tank for Wednesday and Thursday. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast for details on these tumultuous temperatures and please also consider these precipitation points:
- The best chance of showers of the week will be in a quick Tuesday afternoon and evening window - essentially hinging on the passage of the aforementioned cold front. Rain amounts will be on the lighter end: ranging from zero to at most a quarter of an inch.
- Snow is unlikely with this front. Other parts of the North Carolina, including portions of the foothills and mountains, may have enough lingering moisture marry with the arriving cold air necessary for snow. These ingredients are not likely to assemble in the Cape Fear Region.
- Your WECT Weather App can help you track any showers with interactive radar and the progression of rain chances with the hour by hour forecast section. And remember: the forecast on your WECT Weather App is always tailored to your specific location!
