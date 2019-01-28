First Alert Forecast: temps on the up through Tuesday... then turning sharply colder

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A sharp cold front will puts its fingerprints on the forecast for the Cape Fear Region this week. Ahead of the front, temperatures ought perk up a bit Monday into Tuesday. But, after the front passes Tuesday evening, temperatures are likely to tank for Wednesday and Thursday. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast for details on these tumultuous temperatures and please also consider these precipitation points: