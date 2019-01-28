First Alert Forecast: next frontal system drastically dropping temps to end the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A marvelous Monday to you!Hopefully you’re ready to take on the work/ school week!
Clouds will begin to decrease this evening through the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the upper 30s heading into the morning hours, however temperatures will climb into the low 60s through the afternoon tomorrow. The warm temperatures will be short lived after a strong cold front pushes through Tuesday night bringing with it the chance for some showers and much colder temperatures. Once the front pushes offshore we will be seeing sunny skies for the rest of the week!
