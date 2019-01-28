Despite reopening, shutdown forces Moores Creek National Battlefield to scale back anniversary event

CURRIE, NC (WECT) - The gates are back open at Moores Creek National Battlefield after the park was closed for more than a month thanks to the government shutdown. The park leaders said though, not everything is back to normal.
According to the park’s acting superintendent, Matthew Woods, they have to scale back their “Celebration of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge” in February due to a lack of resources thanks to the shutdown. He said they’ll cut guest speakers and larger demonstrations.
“It [demonstrations] takes a little bit more practice," he said.
“It takes more employees to have that and because we are feeling a little bit of pressure to get the grounds ready, to get the program, ready we feel like those kinds of programs, we just haven’t had time to make those logistics work out,” Woods said.
According to Woods, park rangers from other national parks across the country and hundreds of volunteers are helping them put on the event. He said they want to make it as manageable for the staff and volunteers.
Workers cleaned up the trails Monday, clearing downed trees and branches, most still from Hurricane Florence, before they open the park to the public Tuesday. Woods said the shutdown set them back several months and pushed back Hurricane Florence cleanup.
“When you take the winter months when there’s not a lot of visitors here, you take that time to get a lot of the work done. We haven’t been here for the last five weeks and some change, and it has been hard to get any work done," Woods said.
“So, we did have some concerns about whether we could get the work done,” he said.
Woods thanked the community for its support before, during and after the shutdown.
“We as federal employees felt very welcomed by the community, by our volunteers, by former employees, so coming back to work, we feel kind of inspired to help the community get back on their feet and get back on our feet," he said.
According to Woods, they welcome any volunteers to help cleanup the park. The park opens at nine a.m. Tuesday to members of the public.
