Coast Guard medevacs man from Bald Head Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Coast Guard medevaced a man who was suffering from severe abdominal pains from Bald Head Island Monday morning.
After medical personnel with the Bald Head Island Public Safety Department requested a medevac, Station Oak Island launched a 29-foot response boat-small boat crew.
The crew brought the man and two medical personnel to awaiting EMS personnel at Deep Point Marina in Southport.
“It’s imperative we continue to work hand-in-hand with our local partners on Bald Head Island,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Josh Meyer, officer-in-charge at Station Oak Island. “It’s a team effort providing assistance to locals on the island, and we cherish our interagency partnerships.”
