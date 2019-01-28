Beatles fans ‘Come Together’ for JDRF

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A concert that celebrates the Beatles songs featured on The White Album will raise money to help fight juvenile diabetes.
The concert is at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1 at the Brooklyn Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.
Mark Loudermilk, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) when he was 10 years old, organised the Fab4JDRF fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“My youngest daughter was also diagnosed at age 10 and both of my brothers have children with T1D,” he said. “At the end of 2016, I decided it was time to finally get involved supporting the research which has helped to make our lives more manageable, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).”
The event had to be rescheduled from its original date in late September due to Hurricane Florence.
It’s been 50 years since the release of the Beatles White Album. The Moondogs will perform the music from the album at the concert.
“All the Moondog members are local part-time musicians who have donated a years' worth of digesting every detail of the song list as well as attending weekly rehearsals for this one special concert,” Loudermilk said. “This year, we’ve also enlisted the help of a horn and string section and the Girls' Choir of Wilmington.”
One of the band’s guitarists, Dr. John Parker, is an endocrinologist who treats type 1 diabetic patients and serves on the JDRF board.
Concertgoers are encouraged to dress in 1960s attire.
