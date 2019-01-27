UNCW falls to Elon at Trask 89-82

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Seahawk forward Devonte Cacok notched his NCAA-leading 16th double-double of the season with 20 points and 19 rebounds, freshman guard Kai Toews added 13 points and 12 assists – his fifth double-double of the season in the 89-82 loss against Elon Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks stand 8-14 and 4-5. Cacok has racked up a double-double in all nine conference games, is now the school record holder for career double-doubles with his 51st of his career. A record originally held by all-time great Brian Rowsom (1984-87).
The Phoenix led by as many as 19 points in the first half and held on in the final minutes as UNCW staged a late comeback.
The Seahawks still lead the all-time series with the Phoenix, 11-9, and have won six of the nine meetings between the two teams since Elon joined the CAA.
UNCW will play game three of the four game home stand at Trask Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 31, when Towson visits the Port City for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
