’Just wanted to say thank you’: Random act of kindness helps motorcycle patrol deputy stay warm

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - A random act of kindness from a stranger touched a Brunswick County Motorcycle Patrol Deputy and helped them stay warm during the rest of their shift.
“I was at work [on Friday] and stopped in at Jersey Mike’s in Southport to eat lunch and warm up," the deputy said in a Facebook post shared by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
When the deputy came back outside, they found a package of hand warmers on their motorcycle seat left by an unknown generous person.
“Just wanted to say thank you, they kept my hands warm the rest of my shift,” the deputy said.
With temperatures in the Southport area where this exchange occurred only reaching the mid 50′s on Friday, it’s safe to say that these hand warmers came in handy.
Do you have any similar “good news” stories that you’d like us to feature? Go to the WECT Community Voice Facebook page to share.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.