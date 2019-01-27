’Just wanted to say thank you’: Random act of kindness helps motorcycle patrol deputy stay warm

By Ben Smart | January 26, 2019 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 9:40 PM

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - A random act of kindness from a stranger touched a Brunswick County Motorcycle Patrol Deputy and helped them stay warm during the rest of their shift.

“I was at work [on Friday] and stopped in at Jersey Mike’s in Southport to eat lunch and warm up," the deputy said in a Facebook post shared by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy came back outside, they found a package of hand warmers on their motorcycle seat left by an unknown generous person.

“Just wanted to say thank you, they kept my hands warm the rest of my shift,” the deputy said.

With temperatures in the Southport area where this exchange occurred only reaching the mid 50′s on Friday, it’s safe to say that these hand warmers came in handy.

