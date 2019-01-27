Horses roam wild during meditation session

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Meditating is said to be good for the mind, body and spirit. Many people do it when they are stressed in the private of wherever they feel most comfortable.
For Mary Miller-Jordan, that is with her horses. Her way of meditating helps her so much that she came up with Mustang Meditation.
Mustang Meditation is held at Be Life Farms and allows a group of people to take an hour out of their day to meditate with horses in their pasture.
“All of these mustangs are so special to my heart and have always brought me peace and helped me connect with that inner part of myself that feels peace in a world that doesn’t always seem so peaceful. I’ve really wanted to share that experience with other and its been wonderful.," said Miller-Jordan, creator of Mustang Meditation.
This was the first time that the farm organized the event, but said they’d love to do it again.
Be Life Farm also has a Goat Yoga event that they organize in downtown Wilmington.
