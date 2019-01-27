First Alert Forecast: short lived warm up ahead of Arctic air

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday all! Heading into the new week, temperatures will climb above normal then plummet well below normal midweek. For the first half of the week a brief warming trend will develop ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will also bring some of the coldest air of the season - keep in mind pets, people, plants and pipes! Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points: