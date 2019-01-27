First Alert Forecast: short lived warm up ahead of Arctic air

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday all! Heading into the new week, temperatures will climb above normal then plummet well below normal midweek. For the first half of the week a brief warming trend will develop ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will also bring some of the coldest air of the season - keep in mind pets, people, plants and pipes! Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points:
- Big temperatures swings... Highs will grow into the low 60s Tuesday before cold frigid air spills into the Cape Fear region by midweek. After the aforementioned cold front works through, highs will fight to climb into the 40s for daytime highs. Meanwhile low temperatures will tumble to the frigid 20s.
- Low rain chances... For now, next week also continues to look dry or mostly dry, as the northern and southern jet streams do not appear likely to phase in a manner necessary to create a big rain or snow storm.
- Tailor your forecast to your exact location... The numbers posted here reflect those you’ll see for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington Metro zone. For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
