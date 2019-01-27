First Alert Forecast: Dry Sunday, showers possible to start the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning, friends! Your Sunday is likely off to a frosty start, but the day features dry weather once again, with high temperatures in the 50s with chilly lows in the 30s. As the new week gets underway, your First Alert Planning Forecast highlights a couple things to keep in mind:
A brief warm-up ahead of another Arctic blast... Highs will grow into the low 60s Tuesday before cold frigid air spills into the Cape Fear region by midweek. Then, expect near or even in some cases below average for late January.
Low rain chances... For now, next week also continues to look dry or mostly dry, as the northern and southern jet streams do not appear likely to phase in a manner necessary to create a big rain or snow storm.
Healthy intervals of sun and clouds... Skies will function with mostly sun through the end of the weekend, and then feature partial cloud coverage early to midweek. More sunshine is slated to bookmark the end of the work week.
Tap the WECT First Alert Weather app to take you out to the next 10 days. The numbers you see here reflect the Wilmington zone. To see the forecast for your neck of the woods, make sure your location settings are set to " follow me", input your zip code or add your city and state.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
- Gabe
