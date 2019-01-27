Decomposed body found near Tabor City

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Columbus County officials confirm that a deceased body was discovered Saturday afternoon.
The body was found in the area of Coleman Road, a side-road off of U.S. 701, just outside of the Tabor City limits.
According to the Columbus County News Reporter, the body was fully-clothed and experience a severe level of decomposition.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed the identity of the body or any additional details.
