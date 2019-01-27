Buzzer beater helps NC State rally past Clemson 69-67

N.C. State: There's been a simple pattern for N.C. State throughout the month of January: win one, lose one. There had been the loss to rival North Carolina after beating Miami, the loss to Wake Forest after beating Pittsburgh, and Thursday's loss at No. 23 Louisville after winning at Notre Dame. The pattern held in dramatic fashion. And N.C. State also got good news with the return of Markell Johnson after the junior guard had missed three straight games following a hard fall in the first half against Pitt. Johnson's three-point play with 19 seconds left made Beverly's winner possible.